LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Anchor Podcasts

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode 👇

🔥 Family escapes house fire

🚘 More I-80 car crashes

👮 RSPD continue looking for shooting suspect

🇺🇸 Legislative session update

🎙️ Other upcoming events & news