LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Anchor Podcasts

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode 👇

🇺🇸 Gordon gives state of the state address

⚖️ Green River man sentenced for sexual exploitation of children

🐶 GRPD warns of puppy scam

👶 First baby of 2023 celebrated

🎙️ Other upcoming events & news