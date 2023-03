LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Anchor Podcasts

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode 👇

🧑‍⚖️ Man pleads not guilty in alleged shooting

💊 WHP seizes more than 1,300 fentanyl pills

🍎 Four day school week discussion continues

⬇️ Fewer deaths, births, marriages and divorces in Wyoming

🎙️ Other upcoming events & news