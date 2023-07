LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode 👇

👏 Five residents recognized for saving man’s life

🤝 Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld resigns

🧡 Newborn baby may need heart surgery

🐮 Sheriff seeking info on calf poaching

🎙️ Other upcoming events & news