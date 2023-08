LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode 👇

⚖️ Rock Springs man facing first degree murder charge

🚔 Teens caught in school vandalism

🎥 Star Twin movie theatre closes down

🐷 Sweetwater/Daggett County livestock auction sets new record

🎙️ Other upcoming events & news