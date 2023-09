LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode 👇

🤔 RS City Council considers taking stance on decriminalization of marijuana

🐶 GR animal control gets approval for upgrades

💭 Commissioners express concerns about BLM’s RMP

🚔 Man arrested near Rawlins for attempted murder

🎙️ Other upcoming events & news