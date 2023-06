LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Anchor Podcasts

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode ๐Ÿ‘‡

โŒ Social worker has license suspended

๐Ÿ™ Trench collapse kills Boulder man

๐Ÿ˜จ Laramie resident finds mountain lion in backyard

๐ŸŽ‰ Dan Parson named SCSD No. 2 Teacher of the Year

๐ŸŽ™๏ธ Other upcoming events & news