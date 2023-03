LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE SWEETWATERNOW NEWS SHOW

Here’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode ๐Ÿ‘‡

๐Ÿ’ High schools raise $62,500 for Make-A-Wish

๐Ÿ’ธ Motorists fined for passing on closed roads

๐Ÿ’ฐ Green River seeks additional loan for Wastewater Treatment Plant

๐ŸŽ™๏ธ Other upcoming events & news