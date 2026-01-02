SweetwaterNOW’s Top Stories of 2025

SWEETWATER COUNTY — 2025 was a very eventful year in Sweetwater County. From tragic crashes to budgetary struggles and tough decisions made at the local government level, there was a lot going on throughout the year. Here is a collection of our most popular stories in 2025.

The Valentine’s Day Tunnel Fire on I-80

Smoke billows out of the Interstate 80 westbound tunnel outside of Green River Friday afternoon. A crash occurred that resulted in multiple deaths in the tunnel. SweetwaterNOW photo by Al Harris.

Valentine’s Day turned tragic outside of Green River when a series of crashes near and inside the Westbound Interstate 80 tunnel resulted in a fire that closed the tunnel for much of the year. Three people were killed during the incident, with Castle Rock Ambulance Service transporting 14 people to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Following the crash investigation and cleanup, the Wyoming Department of Transportation quickly initiated a project to repair and repaint the tunnel. It has since reopened, though vehicle speeds are reduced as the lighting isn’t fully installed yet.

Western Wyoming Community College’s Financial Woes

Western Wyoming Community College entrance. File Photo.

Despite seeing increased enrollment and other gains, Western Wyoming Community College was forced to kill its volleyball program and cut jobs as part of a budget overhaul. While property tax exemptions and changes initiated by the Wyoming Legislature factored into the need to rework the budget, President Kirk Young said he was given directives to both complete a salary restructuring initiative and eliminate the need to use reserves to balance the college’s budget. Overall, the college sought $4 million in savings. A total of 63 positions were impacted by the budget reorganization, with the college eliminating 33 jobs. Positions not outright eliminated were reworked, with those impacted given the first chance to apply for the new positions.

Green River City Computers Targeted in Ransomware Attack

A sign informing patrons of the Green River Recreation Center that it can only accept cash is taped to a computer monitor Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The city’s systems were impacted by a ransomware attack. SweetwaterNOW photo.

The City of Green River was crippled by a ransomware attack that took place in June. While Finance Director Chris Meats said data didn’t appear to be taken, problems associated with the issue were evident throughout the city. Problems included difficulties with payment processing, impacts to the Green River Police Department’s ability to file reports and complete other computer-related tasks, and the ability for the city to stream city council meetings or utilize the microphone system in the council chambers. Since the attack, the city has been tight-lipped about the situation, with little information being shared since the attack took place.

Rock Springs Civic Center Closure Averted

Rock Springs Civic Center. File photo.

The Rock Springs City Council nearly closed the city’s Civic Center this year, ultimately opting to delay the closure to 2027. Structural issues with the building are numerous as deferred maintenance has resulted in the building needing an estimated $15.6 million in work over the next 20 years to fully repair it, which includes an estimated $5.6 million in projects needing to be done in 2026 and 2027 alone. A devoted group of residents have banded together to keep the center open, some of whom have established a nonprofit organization to assist the city. However, as the city faces budget shortfalls and future funding reductions if changes are made to the state property tax formula, finding the money to fund the project will be a difficult challenge.

Flaming Gorge Days Continues Despite Behind-the-Scenes Issues

A Flaming Gorge Days attendee looks at the length of a ribboned fried potato in Evers Park June 29, 2025. The City of Green River is encouraged by the attendance seen at the event. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

Green River’s long-running summer event continues to draw crowds to the city, though issues involving the event’s organizers took place throughout the year. It started during the Green River City Council’s first meeting of the year when the Council opted to reject the city’s contract with Adelska, a Colorado-based company brought on in 2024 to help host the event. The contract would later be amended and approved by the Council, with a local Flaming Gorge Days committee coming together to help plan and run various events. Roughly a month before Flaming Gorge Days started, Adelska stepped away from the event, allowing the committee and city to lead with managing the event. The event will take place next year according to Mayor Pete Rust, though the incorporated committee has been disbanded.