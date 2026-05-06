Swenson Announces Reelection Campaign for Clerk’s Office

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Swenson is seeking another term as the county clerk.

Swenson announced her candidacy Tuesday, saying she wants to continue serving the county’s residents with accountability and conservative leadership.

“I have been honored to serve as the Sweetwater County Clerk for the past seven years,” she said in her announcement. “During this time, I have worked diligently to promote transparency, efficiency, and accountability within the county clerk’s office. My focus has been on ensuring secure and transparent elections, managing taxpayer dollars with care and responsibility, providing exceptional customer service, and fostering trust with the community.”

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She said the county clerk is tasked with maintaining public records, administering elections, and being a liaison between the county and its residents. She said the responsibilities are essential for the efficient functioning of county government and maintaining public trust.

“I am committed to building upon these responsibilities and advancing continuous improvement in the future,” she said.