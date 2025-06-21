Sydell Kopfman (April 1, 1925 – June 18, 2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sydell Kopfman, who departed this world on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at the age of 100. A beacon of love and strength, Sydell was born on Wednesday, April 1, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, and resided for many years in Green River, where her warmth and community spirit left an indelible mark.

Sydell led a life rich with experiences and deep with family bonds. She began her professional journey working at a bank in her younger years, a role that honed her keen sense of diligence and financial acumen. Sydell embraced the role of homemaker with grace and devotion and later embarked on a new venture with her beloved husband, Edward Jesse Kopfman, owning and operating an equipment rental center and pawn shop. This enterprise stood as a testament to their collaboration and shared dreams after Edward’s retirement. Well into her 90’s, she was still out doing yard work, cracking jokes, and wearing her signature smile, even through life’s hardest moments. She had a gift for making people feel seen and loved, and her warmth extended not just to her family, but to the many lifelong friends she kept in close touch with until her passing.

Sydell’s faith was an anchor throughout her life. She found solace and community at St. Mary’s in Stevensville, Montana, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Green River, and Holy Spirit Catholic Community in Rock Springs. Her church families witnessed her dedication and compassion for others.

Survivors include one grandson, Edward Kopfman and his wife Kara of Green River; one granddaughter, Nicole Kopfman of San Diego, California; one sister-in-law, Rita Cancellare of Missoula, Montana; one great granddaughter, Makenna Kopfman and several cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Viola Mary Cancellare; her husband, Edward Jesse Kopfman; one son, Edward Kopfman; one brother, Joseph Cancellare; one granddaughter, Melissa Amadio; one nephew, Joseph Cancellare; and one niece, Andrea.

Sydell’s legacy is defined by her resilience, kindness, and the loving bonds she formed throughout her life. Her loss is felt profoundly by all who knew her, and her memory will forever remain in our hearts.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at noon p.m. Thursday, June 26, 2025 at St. Mary’s Parish, 333 Charlos Street, Stevensville, Montana. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Stevensville, Montana.

Friends and family are invited to leave condolences at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

May Sydell’s soul rest in eternal peace, reunited with her loved ones, and may her spirit continue to illuminate the lives she touched.