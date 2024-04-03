Sylvester “Vess” Dwight Walker (April 29, 1944 – March 30, 2024)

Sylvester “Vess” Dwight Walker, 79, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Saturday, March 30, 2024 at his home. He was a 58-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Lyman, Wyoming. He died following Advanced Stages of Alzheimer’s – Lewy Body Dementia.

He was born April 29, 1944 in Evanston, Wyoming; the son of Dwight B. Walker and Mary Louise Byrne.

Vess attended schools in Lyman, Wyoming and was a 1962 graduate of Lyman High School. He attended Snow College on a basketball scholarship. He later transferred to Western Wyoming Community College and earned his Associate of Arts in Business Administration.

He married Marguerite Bluemel on August 17, 1965 and they had two children from this union and later divorced.

Vess married Kim Arnoldi Rogers March 13, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He worked for the City of Rock Springs for 12 years as the Public Works Director retiring April 30, 2015. He previously worked for Rocky Mountain Power for 37 years as the Operations Manager.

Vess was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He was a member of “The Family”; Yellow Jackets and the B. P. O. Elks #624 Rock Springs.

Vess enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; motorcycles and cars.

Survivors include his wife, Kim Rogers of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Chad Walker and wife Lauri of West Jordan, Utah; one daughter, Stacie Kaumo and husband Timothy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one step-daughter, Lindsay Elwood and husband Jesse of Hyrum, Utah; three brothers, John Walker and wife Linda of Mountain View, Wyoming; Richard Walker and wife Alona of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Glen Walker and wife Ziena of Dillon, South Carolina; two sisters, Kathlene Smith and husband Craig of Robertson, Wyoming; Gail Cowan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; four brothers-in-law, Thayne Arnoldi of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Mark Arnoldi and wife Darlene of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Lennie Arnoldi of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Shawn Arnoldi and wife Lacey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Joella Tamasauckas of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Kevin Kaumo and wife Bailey; Krysta Padilla and husband Wesley; Kassidy Garvin and husband T.J.; Kolter Kaumo and wife Alexis; Levi Walker; Taelor Pugmire and husband Tyler; Jackson Walker and wife Madison; Harley Walker; Joseph Bingman; seven great-grandchildren, Palmer Garvin; Pierce Sylvester Garvin; Oaklyn Kaumo; Lilac Padilla; Dottie Pugmire; Tyson Walker; Westen Bingman; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight B. Walker and wife Mary Louise; parents-in-law, Joe Arnoldi and wife Carmen; one sister, Amelia Wiseman and husband John; one brother-in-law, David Cowan.

Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2024 at the Lyman Cemetery in Lyman, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.