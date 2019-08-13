Sylvia M. Aldred (May 4, 1938 – August 12, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Sylvia M. Aldred, 81, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 50 years and is a former resident of Utah.

Ms. Aldred was born on May 4, 1938 in Pueblo, Colorado; the daughter of Leon Shepard and Sadie Naranjo.

She attended schools in Springville, Utah and was a 1956 graduate of the Springville High School.

Ms. Aldred married Robert F. Aldred on November 24, 1955 in Springville, Utah, and he preceded her in death on May 11, 1987 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She later married Lawrence L. Fanelli on August 5, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2018 in Boulder City, Nevada.

Sylvia worked in Retail Sales for Penny’s and K-Mart from 1976 – 1999 until her retirement in 2000.

Ms. Aldred was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

She enjoyed camping, gambling and crocheting.

Survivors include one son; Robert “Robbie” Aldred and wife Amanda of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter; Mary Ann Cook of Casper, Wyoming, one sister; Irene Wheeler of Denver, Colorado, four grandchildren; Julikay Cimino, Travis Cook, Shelby Aldred, Bobbie Aldred, two great-grandchildren; Valen Cook and Addison Cimino.

Ms. Aldred was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter; Julie Ann Aldred, two brothers; Jessie and Nick, two sisters; Elsie and Francis.

Cremation will take place.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com