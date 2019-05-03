Sylvia Mae Wise (October 5, 1938 – May 1, 2019)

MARBLETON — Sylvia Mae Wise, 80, of Marbleton, WY passed away May 1, 2019 at her home.

She was born October 5, 1938 in Burton, West Virginia, the daughter of Frances Winona Hostuttle.

Sylvia enjoyed playing bingo, traveling and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter Carla Cole of Marbleton; son Raymond D. Wise Jr.; grandchildren Autumn Graybill, Danielle Basden, Michael Badsen, and Jennifer Cole; four great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond D. Wise Sr., mother Frances Winona Hostuttle and brother Carl Moore.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life with a potluck luncheon will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Southwest Sublette County Pioneers Senior Center, 429 E 1st St, Big Piney.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com

