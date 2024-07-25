Sylvia Manatos Johannessen (June 11, 1924-July 18, 2024)

Sylvia Manatos Johannessen, age 100, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

She was born on Wednesday, June 11, 1924 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Nick Manatos Anna Anazakis Manatos.

Sylvia attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1942.

She married Ivan E. Johannessen October 5, 1973 in Arlington, Virginia.

She went on to have a successful career as an administrative assistant, serving the United States Government for 42 years until her retirement in 1985.

Sylvia was known for her dedication to her work, but she also cherished spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her kind heart and unwavering support for those she loved.

Survivors include four nephews, Andy Manatos, Nick Mamalis, Pete Mamalis, and George Mamalis; four nieces, Ann Hatsis, Kathy Shand, Ginny Manatos, and Elaine Hatfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ivan Johannessen; parents; four brothers, Andrew Manatos, Mike Manatos, George Manatos, and Tom Manatos; one sister, Katherine Mamalis,

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2024, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 405 N Street, Rock Springs. A Trisagion will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2024 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 405 N Street, Rock Springs. Graveside services and internment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May her memory be eternal.