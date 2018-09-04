TacoTime is Starting Walking Taco Wednesdays for RSHS Students

TacoTime is helping RSHS students turn their lunch hour into a fiesta!
Starting on Wednesday September 5th, the TacoTime food truck will be at 1378 James Dr. in Rock Springs across from the High School every WEDNESDAY with specials on their Walking Tacos (Cash Only).
🌮 Food Menu
Walking Taco
Soft Taco
Soft Meat Burrito
Soft Bean Burrito
Taco Salads
Chips n’ Cheese
🌮 Drink Menu
Tiger’s Blood Red Bull
Spur Juice Red Bull
Cactus Quencher Red Bull
Pepsi Products
Water
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.