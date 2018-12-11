TacoTime’s Red Envelope Event is back with Your Chance to Win $50!

From gift cards to free food, discounts or maybe $50 cash?

During TacoTime’s 12 Days of Christmas you just might win any of those things.

Each day, Starting Dec. 13th, 5 people will be randomly* selected each day at Taco Time locations to receive a Red Envelope.

You cannot open the envelope until after Jan. 1 and you MUST OPEN the Red Envelope at Taco Time.

Inside the Red Envelope will be your prize.

You could win:

Free Small Combo

Free Crusto

Free Crisp Taco

Free Platter Meal

10% OFF

$20 Gift Card

$50 CASH!

The more times you visit Taco Time between Dec. 13th and 24th, the more chances you have to win!

*Recipients will be randomly selected by their receipt number.



CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAY

TacoTime will be closed on Christmas Day so that our staff can spend that time with their families. We thank all our customers for their loyal support through all these years.

Merry Christmas!

