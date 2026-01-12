Tad Courtney (July 14, 1970 – January 8, 2026)

Tad Courtney, 55, passed away on January 8, 2026 at his home in Rock Springs. He was a resident of Sweetwater County for 25 years and a former resident of Keizer, Oregon.

He was born on July 14, 1970 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of Jerry Edwards Courtney and Birdie Bernadine (Elliot).

Tad enjoyed spending his time fishing, watching documentaries, playing pool, spending time with family, being outdoors, smokin and drinkin, and flying kites.

He could be known for making you laugh way too hard, and he always helped the ones he loved.

Survivors include his spouse Teresa Dirkx of Rock Springs; sons Thomas Courtney of Rock Springs, Wesston Kirkland of Bend, Oregon, Blake Courtney of Grangeville, Idaho, Nicolas Griego of Suffolk, Virginia; daughters Mesa Coutney, Kaylee Courtney both of Rock Springs; brothers Timothy and Anthony Courtney of Oregon; sisters Tarri Kruger of Washington, Temise Padua of Oregon; grandchildren Tyler Courtney, Kamryn Courtney, Zeppelin Courtney, Theodora Courtney, Tapanga Cranford, Kalib Hinson, Penelope Griego, Phoebe Griego, Polly Griego; nieces and nephews Adam Courtney, Camryn Courtney, Archer Courtney, Chelsey Courtney, Nolan Crosno, Karsyn Crosno, Jaxxon Castro, Shannon Gonzalez, Lily Gonzalez, Robby Padua, Colby Padua, Brooklyn Padua, Ryan Padua, Ava Padua, Quinn Padua, Emily Padua, Gage Padua, Trevor Kruger, and Kaiden Williams

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Birdie and Jerry Courtney.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

