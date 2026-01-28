Take the First Step Toward Healing Together with Root to Rise

Root to Rise is now offering couples and family counseling services and is welcoming new clients with openings available.

Strong relationships take work, and you don’t have to do it alone.

Christine Fuja, Marriage & Family Therapy Intern, specializes in couple and family therapy, providing thoughtful, evidence-based counseling for couples, families, and individuals. Her approach focuses on helping people understand patterns, improve communication, and build healthier connections.

Christine works with concerns including:

  • Couples, marriage, and relationship counseling
  • Family issues and blended families
  • Anxiety, depression, and coping skills
  • Trauma and sexual abuse recovery
  • Grief and loss
  • Premarital and discernment counseling
  • Adolescents and individual counseling

Therapy sessions incorporate proven, research-based methods, including:

  • Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT)
  • Gottman Method Couples Therapy
  • Narrative Therapy
  • Internal Family Systems (IFS)
  • Solution-Focused Therapy (SFT)
  • Collaborative Therapy
  • Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART)

Whether you’re navigating relationship challenges, family transitions, or personal growth, support is available.

Take the first step toward healing and connection today. Call for an appointment 307-374-4014.

