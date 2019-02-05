Take the Memorial Hospital Community Health Needs Assessment Survey

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is asking for your help to identify important health care needs in our community with a Community Health Needs Assessment.

Take some time to complete a short survey. It should take less than 10 minutes, and it’s

confidential.

If you would rather complete the survey on paper, call MHSC Chief Clinical Officer Kari

Quickenden at 307-352-8150 to have a survey form sent. The survey will be available Feb. 1 through March 15.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“The goal is to identify potential programs, services and initiatives in our community,”

Quickenden said. “We hope to use the information to collaborate with community partners on ways to improve the overall health in Sweetwater County.”

Go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com and look for the Community Health Needs

Assessment news story under the “About Us” tab.

If you have questions, call Quickenden at 307-352-8150.