The Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition and Southwest Counseling urge you to Talk. They hear you.

Research suggests that one of the most important factors in healthy child development is a strong, open relationship with a parent or trusted caregiver. Over 80% of young people ages 10-18 say their parents are the leading influence on their decision about whether or not to drink.

Motivated by this research, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) initiated the “Talk. They Hear You.” campaign.

“Talk. They Hear You.” Is a national media campaign that provides guidance, information, and materials for parents and caregivers to use in talking with kids about the risks of underage drinking and substance use—in a way that resonates with them. Research shows that many parents don’t have these important conversations with their children, despite the fact that they are one of the biggest influences on their children’s decisions about whether to drink or use drugs.

Talking with your children at an early age about drinking and drug use is the first step toward keeping them safe. For tips on how—and when—to begin the conversation, visit www.underagedrinking.samhsa.gov.

Resources:

For Sweetwater County Prevention Coalition they can email us at sweetwatercoprevention@gmail.com or visit our website sweetwaterpreventioncoalition.com For Southwest Counseling they can email Shae Haney at shaney@swcounseling.org or Jason Lux at jlux@swcounseling.org, visit our website at swcounseling.org, or call us at 307-352-6677 and ask for Prevention.