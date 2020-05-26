Tally Ann Lester (April 13, 1976 – May 25, 2020)

Tally Ann Lester, 44, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Ms. Lester died following a five-year battle with cancer.

She was born on April 13, 1976, in Afton, Wyoming; the daughter on Ted Nield and Diane Johnson.

Ms. Lester attended schools in Afton and Rock Springs, graduating in 1994.

Tally married Dan Zeglen and they later divorced. Tally married Kenny Lester in Green River, Wyoming, and they later divorced.

She worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 in the food service department for a few years, and worked patient private care for many years.

Ms. Lester enjoyed floating the Snake River with her children, helping within her church, beading, attending cancer support meetings, arts, and crafts.

Survivors include her mother, Diane Pineda and husband Dennis of Reliance, Wyoming; one son, Austin Zeglen of Green River, Wyoming; one brother, Cal Nield of Star Valley, Wyoming; maternal grandmother, Doris Johnson of Star Valley, Wyoming; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, and one son, David Nield.

Following cremation, private family services will be held at a later date in Afton, Wyoming.

