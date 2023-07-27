Tamara Vincent (April 17, 1999 – July 18, 2023)

Tamara Vincent, 24, of Las Vegas NV, tragically lost her life on July 18, 2023 at the UMC trauma center in Las Vegas.

She was born in Farmington, NM on April 17,1999 to the parents of Amanda Cox and Stephen Vincent.

She graduated high school in Denver, CO in 2017.

At the time of her death she was living in Las Vegas with her boyfriend Christopher T.

Tamara loved to always be adventurous, loved helping people and had an artistic eye for drawing. She always wanted to be a tattoo artist. She had such a fun spirit that loved to make people laugh.

She is survived by her parents, Amanda (Ron) Cox of Thornton, CO and her father, Stephen (Amanda) Vincent of Rock Springs and their children Rylee, Harmony, Landen, brother Joshua; and her sister Jaice Vincent of Thornton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to North Metro Church in Thornton for the venue.

Celebration of life will be held on August 19, 2023 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Location will be at the North Metro Church 12505 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO 80241.

For those who cannot be there in person can attend by Zoom meeting with the following information:

Meeting ID: 841 4878 3506

Passcode: 041799