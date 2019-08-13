Tamela Kay Moyer (July 16, 1959 – August 10, 2019)

SALT LAKE CITY — Tamela Kay Moyer, 60, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Tammy died following a brief illness.

She was born on July 16, 1959 in Rawlins, Wyoming, the daughter of Charlie Winter and Joyce Sullivan Macy.

Tammy attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated from the Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1977. While in high school, she was a cheerleader and a member of National Honor Society. Tammy attended and graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with an Associate’s Degree in accounting in 1999. She also attended and graduated from the University of Wyoming and graduated in 1982 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Tammy was employed at the Radio Station and for Infinity Power and Control for many years as an accounting manager.

She was a member of United Methodist Church.

Her interests included working, square-dancing, bowling and spending time with her family. She was also an avid reader.

Survivors include her father Charley Winter of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Crystal Moyer and fiancé Adolfo Martinez of Rock Springs; two brothers Keith Macy and Kent Macy both of Rock Springs; five sisters Linda Gustafson and husband Carl of El Cajon, California, Tammy Surline and husband Pat, Rhonda Friel and husband Brian, Shawnda Macy and Tena Macy all of Rock Springs; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Joyce Macy; step-father Bob Macy; step-mother Judy Winter; two brothers Chris Macy and a brother in infancy; one nephew Levi Zanetti; and her aunt Sharon Sullivan.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.