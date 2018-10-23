Tammy Ann Pflieger-Beckwith (November 27, 1967 – October 18, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Tammy Ann ‘Bambi’ Pflieger-Beckwith made her transition into the light on October 18, 2018 after a lengthy illness. She was 50 years old.

She is survived by her son, Cameron Hill of Rock Springs; her daughter, Melody, son in law Michael, and grandchildren, Milo and Zeppelin of Colorado; her father, Jerry Pflieger and stepmother Rose Pflieger of Rock Springs; Her stepbrothers, Vern Botkin, Vance Botkin and Ben Botkin; her mother, Patricia Richmond-Weidanz and stepfather Dennis Weidanz of Colorado; her Brother, Ty Pflieger of Colorado; her husband, Richard Beckwith of Rock Springs; her Stepmother, Charlene Pflieger of Rock Springs; her sister, Tiffany Pflieger of Colorado; her best friend Marianne Linnabary and Husband Dan of Colorado; and, her beloved kitty, Marvin.

Tammy was preceded in death by her brother, Troy Pflieger; her sister, Heather Rea; her mother-in-law, Patricia Beckwith; her step-daughter, Stephanie Victoria Gil; and, by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Tammy loved bright colors, music, bubbles, fairies, witches, vampires, pirates, butterflies, and flowers. She adored her children and grandchildren, and she especially treasured her favorite kitty in the whole world, Marvin.

Her favorite band was Rush, but she also liked listening to Pink Floyd, Styx, Queensryche, and U2 (over and over again). She liked reading V.C. Andrews and watching Game of Thrones and Pirates of the Caribbean.

She absolutely relished dressing up for Halloween. She was talented, creative, and colorful – and she was an excellent hairdresser. She once won a city-wide competition in Denver for best men’s haircut.

Like a lot of true redheads, Tammy was passionate and fierce. You didn’t want to be on her bad side for very long, but If she loved you, that was it. She loved you forever. SLFN sweet Tammy. We will all love you forever and ever and miss you more than we could ever say. Don’t worry about Marvin.

A celebration of Tammy’s life will be held on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 1 pm at Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming with a small reception to follow.

Feel free to dress as a pirate, a fairy, a vampire, a witch, a warlock or a butterfly and be prepared to blow bubbles, which will be provided free to all guests.

