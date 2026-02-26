Tammy Dee Hellickson (December 5, 1962 – February 20, 2026)

Tammy Dee Hellickson, 63, passed away on February 20, 2026, at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, after courageously battling cancer for over a year.

Tammy was born on December 5, 1962, in Bakersfield, California, to Jack Lake and Brenda Lake (Williamson). Just two weeks after her birth, her family moved to Rock Springs, where she was raised and built the foundation of the life she cherished so deeply. She attended Rock Springs High School.

On December 6, 1980, she married the love of her life, Delbert Joe Hellickson, in Hamilton, Montana. Together they shared 45 wonderful years of marriage, building a partnership rooted in love, and unwavering commitment.

Tammy worked at Western Wyoming Community College for 20 years before retiring to devote herself fully to what mattered most — her family and grandchildren. Her greatest joy was simply being present at games, school events, milestones, and everyday moments. She never missed an opportunity to cheer on her grandchildren.

She was a proud member of the Sum “R” Fun Corvette Club and loved cruising in her 1968 candy red Corvette. Tammy enjoyed camping, boating, and traveling with Delbert — especially to the beaches of Mexico. She had a deep love for photography and found joy in capturing the beauty of nature and the people she loved through her camera lens. She also treasured evenings spent at dinner with close friends and siblings, sharing laughter, stories, and conversations that became cherished memories.

Tammy’s proudest accomplishments were always centered around her family. She created a warm and welcoming home where everyone felt safe and loved, nurtured a strong and lasting marriage, and showed up wholeheartedly for the people who meant the most to her.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Delbert Joe Hellickson; her son, Daniel (Lulu) Hellickson and their sons, Bracken and Mason; her daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Wharton and their sons, Landon and Parker; her sisters, Debbie (Bill) Forton and Becky (Doug) McIntosh; her brothers, David Lake, Tim (Diana) Lake, and Bobby (Tricia) Lake; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Brenda Lake.

A graveside service with inurnment will be held at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Following the service, family and friends are warmly invited to gather for a Celebration of Life at Santa Fe Banquet room at 2:00 p.m., where her life, laughter, and the love she gave so freely will be remembered and honored. Please wear a touch of pink in her memory.

Friends and family may leave condolences and share memories of Tammy at legacy.com.

Tammy touched countless lives and was deeply loved by all who knew her. She will be profoundly missed and forever remembered for her strength, warmth, and unwavering devotion to her family.