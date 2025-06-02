Tammy Lee Jones (May 12, 1959 – May 27, 2025)

Tammy Lee Jones, 66, passed away on May 27, 2025 at her home in Rock Springs.

She was born on May 12, 1959 in Salt Lake City, the daughter of Howard McFarland and Cleona Smith McFarland.

Tammy graduated high school with the Green River High class of 1977.

Tammy enjoyed spending her time with family, especially her granddaughter River Haynes. Her hobbies also included Crocheting, and spending time with her dogs. She was a very kind soul, always there to help when people were in need. Her beautiful smile and laughter were contagious and would always bring joy to those around her.

Survivors include her daughter Kryn Maiden of Rock Springs; sisters Sharon Rowland of Texas and Mary Moulden of Tennessee; her nieces Hollie Furguson, Michelle Krueger, and Alisha Mcfarland; her nephew Justin Rowland; and her grandchildren River Haynes, Dakota Maiden, and Noah Maiden.

She was preceded in death by her son Bryan James Maiden; and her sisters Donna Pelliccione and JoeAnn Holder

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held later this year.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.