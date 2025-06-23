Tammy Michelle Gail (March 23, 1970 – June 19, 2025)

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Tammy Michelle Gail (McCulley),55, a mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. In her home state of Wyoming, where she lived her entire life.

Born on Tuesday, March 23, 1970, in Riverton, Tammy was the beloved daughter of Donald John Mines and Bobbie Jean Davis. She spent her early years attending schools in Farson and Riverton and was a proud 1988 graduate of Riverton High School.

Tammy’s life was rich with love and family. She was united in marriage to Michael McCulley on July 27, 2013, in Point of Rocks. Their union was filled with joy and companionship until Mike’s passing on April 12, 2022. Together, they built a loving home, cherished by all who knew them.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Throughout her life, Tammy was known for her creative stubborn spirit, expressed through her love of crafting and trying to fix anything that was broken. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was casting a line while fishing, anything Mickey Mouse, experiencing the thrill of gambling, or spending time with her expanding family.

Tammy is survived by her mother, Bobbie Mines of Rock Springs. Her legacy lives through her children and their families: son Zack Gail and companion Misty Upchurch, daughters Brittney Stafford and husband Cody, and Rheanna Norton and husband Ray, all residing in Rock Springs. Tammy found immense pride and joy in her role as grandmother to her cherished grandchildren: Payden, Oakley, Huxley, and Hayzen. She is also survived by her siblings: brother Travis Hernandez of Rock Springs, sisters Jamie Watts and husband Brad of Farson, and Kellie Mines and companion, Justin Jones of Farson. In addition, she leaves behind a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who will miss her dearly.

Tammy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mike McCulley, and her father, Don Mines. Her absence leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved her.

Following her wishes, Tammy was cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Arrowhead Springs County Park in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Tammy Michelle Gail (McCulley) will be remembered for her fiery spirit and the wonderful memories she created with those who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished in our hearts.