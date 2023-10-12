Tamra Joy Carr (November 10, 1969 – October 10, 2023)

Tamra Joy Carr, 53, walked into the arms of The Lord on Oct. 10, 2023, at 2 a.m.

She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Marian Remington and Daniel Glad on Nov. 10, 1969.

Tamra married her husband, Brent Carr, Dec. 6, 1988 and is survived by him, their two children, Travis and Kayla, as well as a menagerie of “bonus kids” who thought of her as a second mother. Additionally, she is survived by her two sisters, Debra Willard and Cathleen Sanders, and her brothers, Daniel Royce, Brandon Gladu, and Daniel Gladu.

She became a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming in 2013 and previously lived in Phoenix, Arizona for nearly 20 years.

Tamra found her joy in reading, quilting, loving her animals, and foremost, loving all of us.

She was truly one of the most beautiful souls to have graced this planet. Tamra shared her kindness with everyone who crossed her path and then some. She raised her children alongside her best friends and fostered a life of love and gentleness amongst us all. Tamra was refuge to all who needed it. She loved us all with a ferocity that will be unmatched by anyone else.

A celebration of Tamra’s life will be held at the home she shared with her family at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Those who wish to join in the celebration are welcome to attend.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.