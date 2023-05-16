Tanner Beisner (October 7, 1986 – May 10, 2023)

Tanner Beisner, 35, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for 29 years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born October 7, 1986 in Winston Salem, Oregon; the son of Brett Beisner and Glenda Brawley.

Tanner attended schools in Green River and Rock Springs; he was a 2005 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He worked for Pacificorp for 15 years as a Control Operator.

Tanner enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing guitar with his father, rock ‘n’ roll music, cooking, playing tricks on people, and was an avid gamer. He was an empath and fierce protector to those that mattered to him. Tanner had a kind heart and loved to share what he had with those he cared about. He will be truly missed.

Survivors include his mother, Glenda Beisner of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Bryson Beisner of Rock Springs; maternal grandfather, Dale Brawley of Hanna, Wyoming; maternal grandmother, Georgia Brawley of Rock Springs; two uncles, Bill Beisner and wife Pam of Hardin, Montana, Bryan Beisner and wife Donna of High Point, North Carolina; three aunts, Sandy Combs and husband Chuck of Hanna, Karen Szoke and husband Scott of Spokane Valley, Washington, Carol Smith of Blue Springs, Missouri; as well as several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Brett Beisner, one uncle, Bob Beisner, and paternal grandparents.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com