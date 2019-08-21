Tannerite Fire Near Boulder Lake 70% Contained as of Noon Today

PINEDALE — Fire crews on the Tannerite Fire near Boulder Lake have all but completely put out the blazed that began Saturday afternoon.

The Type 3 Incident Management Team will be transitioning today and turning the fire over to a local Type 4 organization on Thursday. Some resources are being released to respond to emerging fires elsewhere.

Up-to-Date Information

Location: South of Pinedale, WY near Boulder Lake

Fire Start Date: August 17, 2019

Cause: Human-caused

Acres: 1,340

Containment: 70%

Resources: 3 Engines, 3 Helicopters, 3 Hand Crews, 1 Water Tender.

Closures: Burnt Lake Road above the Boulder Lake Dam Road, Timico Trailhead

Evacuations: None

An Infrared heat detection flight found a large pocket of heat on the interior of the fire, but no heat near control lines. The area of heat detected is smoldering and creeping in an aspen stand on the south facing slope on the Boulder Lake side of the fire.

The area of heat poses no threat to control lines at this time. Operations Section Chief Trainee, Jacob Henrie, reported that, “We have high confidence in the control lines around the fire, which we will continue to hold.”

The Burnt Lake Road will be re-opened Friday morning. There will continue to be significant fire traffic on this stretch of road through Thursday night.

Today firefighters will continue using engines and blivets (portable water containers delivered via helicopter long line to remote locations inaccessible via roads) to cool any remaining heat near containment lines. They will also begin hauling hoses and other equipment off of the fire to be rehabbed and returned to the supply cache.

Jon Zeigler and his team have done a fantastic job gaining the upper hand on the fire. IC Trainee Cody McFarland stated in the morning briefing that, “This has been an interagency success from the beginning. It’s been great how all the agencies involved with the various resources pulled together and it worked well.”

Agencies in Unified Command: A big thanks goes out to the agencies that got to the scene fast Saturday afternoon and prevented a major wildfire: Sublette County Unified Fire, Sublette County Emergency Management, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, State of Wyoming, High Desert District Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office, US Forest Service Bridger-Teton National Forest Pinedale Ranger District

For more information visit www.tetonfires.com or call the Pinedale Ranger District at 307-367-4326.