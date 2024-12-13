Tata Chemicals Announces Letter of Intent to Explore Deployment of Nuclear Microreactors

GREEN RIVER – Tata Chemicals Soda Ash Partners LLC signed a letter of intent to explore development of up to eight microreactors in the Green River area.

The company is working with BWXT Advanced Technologies for the project. The two companies have collaborated with one another since September 2023, focusing on investigating the feasibility of using BWXT’s Advanced Nuclear Reactor for electricity and industrial processing at the facility outside of Green River.

According to a press release from Tata Chemicals, the letter of intent signed by the two companies agree to expand that collaboration to include development of commercial terms and conditions to purchase microreactors from BWXT and establish a schedule to deploy them by the early 2030s. The collaboration would also expand to allow the two to determine the “techno-economic parameters” necessary to turn reactor purchase commitments into an energy purchase agreement.

The companies believe BWXT’s reactors will deliver on-demand electricity and process heat that is carbon free and resilient from external disruptions. Tata Chemicals views nuclear power as an important source of energy as it pursues a more secure and sustainable supply chain.

“This LOI is an incredibly positive step forward for the expanding nuclear sector in Wyoming,” Rob Creager, executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority, said. “As a longtime energy leader, it is crucial for us to continue to bring public-private investments like this to Wyoming. Supporting the trona industry while creating and extending the state’s portfolio of baseload power is a win for everyone.”