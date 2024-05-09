Tata Chemicals Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Tata Chemicals Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Tata Chemicals would like to congratulate their employee graduates and the entire class of 2024.

Your accomplishments are great, and your futures are bright.

  • Alaina Drew – Green River High School
  • Allysa Drinkle – Green River High
  • Anthony Natoli – Elko High School
  • Cash Henrie – Mountain View High School
  • Colt Henrie – Mountain View High School
  • Dallin Ehlert – Rock Springs High School
  • Daphne Fackrell – Evanston High
  • Ellie Barker – Mountain View High School
  • Joshua Knieper Caldwell – High School
  • Raab Poignee – Green River High School

WELL DONE!

