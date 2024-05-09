Tata Chemicals Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Tata Chemicals would like to congratulate their employee graduates and the entire class of 2024.
Your accomplishments are great, and your futures are bright.
WELL DONE!
Alaina Drew – Green River High School
Allysa Drinkle – Green River High School
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Anthony Natoli – Elko High School
Cash Henrie – Mountain View High School
Colt Henrie – Mountain View High School
Dallin Ehlert – Rock Springs High School
Daphne Fackrell – Evanston High School
Ellie Barker – Mountain View High School
Joshua Knieper – Caldwell High School
Raab Poignee – Green River High School