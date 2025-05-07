Tata Chemicals Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Tata Chemicals Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Tata Chemicals would like to congratulate their employee graduates and the entire class of 2025.

Your accomplishments are great, and your futures are bright.

  • Brecken Kitteridge RSHS
  • Carter Greene BBHS
  • Felicia Finch GRHS
  • Hailey Luth GRHS
  • Jocelyn Peterson GRHS
  • Jonas Slater RSHS
  • Joseph Flansburg RSHS
  • MaKynzee Bagshaw GRHS
  • Mallery Lyon GRHS
  • Nathan Locke RSHS
  • Talon Wagner RSHS
  • Micah Hooper

WELL DONE!

