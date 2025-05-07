Tata Chemicals Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Tata Chemicalswould like to congratulate their employee graduates and the entire class of 2025.
Your accomplishments are great, and your futures are bright.
WELL DONE!
Brecken Kitteridge RSHS
Carter Greene BBHS
Felicia Finch GRHS
Hailey Luth GRHS
Jocelyn Peterson GRHS
Jonas Slater RSHS
Joseph Flansburg RSHS
MaKynzee Bagshaw GRHS
Mallery Lyon GRHS
Nathan Locke RSHS
Talon Wagner RSHS
Micah J Hooper GRHS
