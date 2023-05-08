Tata Chemicals Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Tata Chemicals would like to congratulate their employee graduates and the entire class of 2023.
Your accomplishments are great, and your futures are bright.
WELL DONE!
Kolter Castillon – Rock Springs High School
Kimberly Dallas Johnson – Green River High School
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Ethan Guzman – Green River High School
Brady Young – Green River High School
Zak Fox – Rock Springs High School
Riley Stewart – Rock Springs High School
Olivia Fletcher – Rock Springs High School
Lynlee Slater – Rock Springs High School
Lukas Bagshaw – Green River High School
Katy Pope – Green River High School
Jayci Palinek – Rock Springs High School
Pace Goates – Mountain View High School
Wyatt Jensen – Mountain View High School