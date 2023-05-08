Tata Chemicals Congratulates Employee High School Graduates

Tata Chemicals would like to congratulate their employee graduates and the entire class of 2023.

Your accomplishments are great, and your futures are bright.

  • Kolter Castillon – Rock Springs High School
  • Kimberly Dallas Johnson – Green River High School
  • Ethan Guzman – Green River High School
  • Brady Young – Green River High School
  • Zak Fox – Rock Springs High School
  • Riley Stewart – Rock Springs High School
  • Olivia Fletcher – Rock Springs High School
  • Lynlee Slater – Rock Springs High School
  • Lukas Bagshaw – Green River High School
  • Katy Pope – Green River High School
  • Jayci Palinek – Rock Springs High School
  • Pace Goates – Mountain View High School
  • Wyatt Jensen – Mountain View High School

WELL DONE!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

