Tata Chemicals Donates $10K to Golden Hour Senior Center

Roger Hoops Vice President of Manufacturing/Plant Manager at Tata Chemicals presents a $10,000 check to Marcia Driggs, GHSC Executive Director. The funds will go towards GHSC's Home Delivered Meals program. Courtesy photo

GREEN RIVER — Tata Chemicals made a $10,000 donation to Golden Hour Senior Center Wednesday afternoon.

Marcia Driggs, Executive Director of GHSC, wrote a letter to Tata Chemicals asking for a donation to the center’s Home Delivered Meal Program.

“Our Home Delivered Meal funds are down this year due to food costs and other factors,” Driggs said. “We need extra funding to get through the grant cycle that ends in September.”

Tata Chemicals generously donated $10,000 to the program, presented by Roger Hoops, the Vice President of Manufacturing/Plant Manager at Tata Chemicals. This funding will ensure that homebound members of the senior center will be able to receive daily meals.