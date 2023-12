Tata Chemicals has donated a substantial contribution to support the Coats for Kids initiative. This program is dedicated to providing 100 brand-new coats to the Sweetwater County Coat Bank. To offset expenses, Coats for Kids sells Christmas ornaments for five dollars. These festive ornaments are available in local stores, creating a sense of charity and community support.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.