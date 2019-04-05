Tata Chemicals Hiring Civil Engineer

Located 20 miles west of Green River, Tata Chemicals is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality soda ash.

Tata Chemicals is proud to be part of the Sweetwater and Uinta County communities and  supports many local activities and organizations.

Tata is currently seeking to hire a Civil Engineer.

 Email a resume and cover letter to hguymon@tatachemicals.com

Job Duties

  • Plans and executes engineering projects including defining the project scope and purpose, activities, milestones and staff requirements.
  • Develops and maintains a schedule and budget for the assigned engineering project.
  • Provides reports on the status of project milestones and adjusts schedules accordingly.
  • Controls expenditures within limitations of the project budget.
  • Works as leader or member of cross functional team to successfully design, plan and
    execute projects within the assigned area of responsibility.

Position Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering required with 2-3+ years of related experience desirable.

Apply

The successful applicants will be eligible for a:

  • Competitive Salary
  • Bonus
  • Benefits Package

*Tata Chemicals is an Equal Employment and Drug Free workplace.

To Apply: Email a resume and cover letter to hguymon@tatachemicals.com

