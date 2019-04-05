Tata Chemicals Hiring Civil Engineer

Located 20 miles west of Green River, Tata Chemicals is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality soda ash.
Tata Chemicals is proud to be part of the Sweetwater and Uinta County communities and supports many local activities and organizations.
Tata is currently seeking to hire a Civil Engineer.
Job Duties
- Plans and executes engineering projects including defining the project scope and purpose, activities, milestones and staff requirements.
- Develops and maintains a schedule and budget for the assigned engineering project.
- Provides reports on the status of project milestones and adjusts schedules accordingly.
- Controls expenditures within limitations of the project budget.
- Works as leader or member of cross functional team to successfully design, plan and
execute projects within the assigned area of responsibility.
Position Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering required with 2-3+ years of related experience desirable.
