Tata Chemicals Hosts Successful Diaper Drive for United Way of Southwest Wyoming

Tata Chemicals hosted a successful diaper drive for United Way of Southwest Wyoming Community Diaper Bank. During the Diaper Drive, 1,049 diapers and $2,500.00 in funds were donated by employees of Tata Chemicals and United Steelworkers Local 15320. As a generous gesture, Tata Chemicals matched employee contributions to bring the total to $5,000.00 collected. All monetary proceeds and

diapers collected during the drive will benefit the United Way of Southwest Wyoming Uinta County Community Diaper Banks.

According to John Fackrell, plant manager and vice president of manufacturing at Tata Chemicals, “We are excited to be a part of this program, enabling Tata Chemicals to support children and families in our communities. We are dedicated to investing in our children to be the next generation of leaders and innovative thinkers, and that begins with a great start early in life.”

United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Uinta County Community Diaper Banks are located in Evanston and Lyman, Wyoming. In January and February of 2019 alone, 2,717 diapers were distributed to families in diaper need throughout Uinta County communities.

To be defined as experiencing diaper need, a family falls into at least one of three statements: the household doesn’t have enough diapers; it finds it difficult to afford diapers; and it frequently finds itself running out of diapers. In 2017, the average household in need fell short of 19 diapers each month and parents in diaper need missed work or school four days a month because they didn’t have enough diapers when dropping their children off at childcare or early education programs.

If you have any questions about this program, would like to host a diaper drive or make a donation please contact Shelley Richno at 362-5003 or by email at srichno@swunitedway.org