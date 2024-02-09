Tavia Arnell Wins Wyopreps Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year

GREEN RIVER – Green River’s Tavia Arnell recently won the Wyopreps Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year after an outstanding season last fall.

“Tavia is such a coachable young lady and a great teammate. She truly loves swimming and does it year-round. I am so proud of her accomplishments this year,” head coach Colleen Seiloff said.

During the girls swimming season, Arnell finished the season undefeated. She won the state championship in both the 200-Yard Individual Medley and the 100-Yard Butterfly events. Arnell also set a new 3A state record in the 100-Yard Butterfly, clocking an impressive 56.39 seconds.

Contributing to Green River’s success, she helped the team win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays at the state championships. Recognizing her achievements, Arnell was named the 3A Athlete of the Year and 3A Co-Athlete of the Meet by coaches during the 3A state championships last fall. She posted the top time in seven out of the eight individual swimming events among 3A girls, with a commendable third-place finish in the remaining event. Arnell held the fastest times in the state across various categories, including the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 individual medley.

