Taylor Jones Appointed to Sweetwater County Commission

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted unanimously to appoint Taylor Jones to fill the vacant seat left by Lauren Schoenfeld’s recent resignation.

The Commission was tasked with selecting a new commissioner out of three candidates previously selected by the Sweetwater County Republican Central Committee. The three nominees were Jones, Jon “KC” Doak and Jeff Ramaj.

Each of the nominees addressed the Commission in which they each stated why they believed they were best suited to fill the vacant position. The sitting commissioners then asked the candidates questions if they had any before they made their decision.

Commissioner Mary Thoman asked whether the candidates planned to run in the 2024 election if they were selected to sit on the board. While both Jones and Ramaj said they did plan to, Doak said he couldn’t make that promise. He explained that he would need to be sure he was good at the job and was serving the residents of Sweetwater County well before he could make that decision.

Jones said he does not believe it would be fair of him to ask to be appointed to the board and then walk away in a year and a half. He said he understands the Commission’s need for consistency.

The Commission each stated how difficult this decision is, as each candidate brings with them a skill set that would be valuable to the county. Each of the candidates additionally serve on different boards throughout the county. Commissioner Thoman said no matter which candidate they chose, they would leave a void in at least one board.

“You each have tremendous strengths, and you each leave tremendous voids,” she said.

Commissioner Island Richards said he and his fellow commissioners had to choose who would fit best within the current administration. He additionally noted that there are liaison positions to be filled, and they have to decide who will do best in those roles.

“Each one of you brings unique skill sets to this table, each one of you could do this job, and I think each one of you would be successful in this job,” Richards said.

Chairman Keaton West described how difficult the decision is, but that despite relationships the commissioners may have with the candidates, it is their job to make the best choice for the county.

“It’s not about who you know, it’s about what’s right for Sweetwater County,” Chairman West said. “I intend to do just that, regardless of any relationships.”

Commissioner Robb Slaughter expressed his desire to see the two candidates who were not selected to stay involved in their board work to keep contributing to the county.

“Two of you are going to be disappointed,” Slaughter said. “I really hope that moving forward you stay involved, the passion that you’ve got is needed here in SWC.”

Taylor Jones. Courtesy photo

More About Jones

Jones said he believes he has a unique skill set that prepares him well for the role of Sweetwater County Commissioner. He said he has owned his own businesses for the past 30 years and has served on several different boards for the past 20 years. One of those boards is the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees.

Jones explained that one of the most important things he had to consider on the hospital board was how they wanted to position the hospital for the future. He believes the County Commission has the same role, ensuring the county is positioned well in regards to expansion and growth in the coming years. He said planning for the future is a key element, and he has experience in doing just that.

He also said he has experience in preparing a budget through serving on the hospital board, in which he worked with a $700 million budget. He said he understands the process and how important it is, which will help him to do the same with the county’s budget.

Jones additionally said he believes he has a good ability to work with people with differing opinions. He said it is important when serving on any board to be able to work with people and get along despite having different personalities.

“I think that’s one of my strong points, is my ability to get along with people,” Jones said.

District Court Judge Richard Lavery was present at the meeting to conduct the Oath of Office for Jones, which was completed directly following the appointment.

Jones will immediately begin serving on the Board of County Commissioners, taking over Schoenfeld’s responsibilities. Schoenfeld resigned from the County Commission in July after accepting the position in Governor Mark Gordon’s Office as Senior Policy Advisor for economic development, broadband, the Wyoming Business Council and the Executive Director of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership.