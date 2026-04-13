Taylor Ryan Smith (October 4, 1995 – April 6, 2026)

Taylor Ryan Smith, 30, passed away April 6, 2026 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, in Rock Springs. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and honorable veteran. He was a lifelong resident of Green River.



He was born October 4, 1995, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin; the son of Michael Patrick Smith and Cynthia Elaine Camis. Green River, where he spent his formative years. A proud graduate of Green River High School in 2014, Taylor later committed himself to serving his country by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. As a Corporal, he courageously served during the Global War on Terrorism, earning the respect and admiration of his peers.



He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Brandy Lee Stover December 28, 2015 in Green River.



Taylor was not only a dedicated family man and service member but also a passionate outdoors man. He treasured moments of hunting, fishing, and cherishing Wyoming’s splendid nature with his family.



After completing the Marines, Taylor pursued a career as an engineer, joining Union Pacific Railroad, where he contributed his talents and diligence for one year. Despite his brief tenure, his dedication was unmistakably profound.



Survivors include his wife Brandy Smith of Green River; two daughters, Abigail Rose Smith; Lilly Ann Smith; mother, Cynthia Grant and stepfather Clay of Green River; father, Michael Patrick Smith of Clayton, Wisconsin; his father and mother-in-law, Steven and Heidi Stover of Dunnellon, Florida; three brothers, Dylan Smith of Green River; Skyler Grant and his wife Alicia of Casper; Kyle Stover of Dunnellon, Florida; two sisters, Samantha Miller and husband Justin of Gillette; Tori Rust and husband Alex of Dunnellon, Florida; maternal grandmother, Michelle Hanks of McKinnon; maternal grandfather, George and Patricia Camis of Rock Springs; one uncle, Chris Camis and wife Katie of McKinnon; one aunt, Gail Michelle Camis and husband Adam Bateman of Sandy, Utah; several cousins; nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Clyde Hanks of McKinnon; paternal grandparents, Don and Mary Smith; paternal grandparents, Curt and Virginia Pendergraft; paternal grandparents, Walter and Beulah Grant; great-grandparents Earl and Velma Hanks.



Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.



The family respectfully requests donations in Taylor’s memory be made to Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, FBO Smith Children Benefit Fund, 2640 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.



Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com