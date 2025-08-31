Taylor Shines but Green River Stumbles in Zero Week Loss to Buffalos

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Costly turnovers and missed opportunities proved too much for the Green River Wolves to overcome Saturday, as Mountain View pulled away for a 46-21 victory in Zero Week action.

The Buffalos struck first after recovering a fumble deep in Wolves’ territory. Justus Platts capped the short drive with a touchdown run, though the PAT went wide right to leave it 6-0 midway through the opening quarter. Green River’s defense answered later in the first when Carter Steen intercepted a tipped pass and returned it near midfield, but the Wolves’ offense went three-and-out and could not capitalize.

Mountain View extended its lead in the second quarter when Platts connected with Brendon Walker for a 14-yard score, then added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 advantage. Moments later, the Buffalos recovered another fumble and Platts hit Ashton Colangelo for a touchdown strike, pushing the margin to 20-0.

Green River finally broke through on its next possession. Max Hintz found Dax Taylor on a tipped pass, and Taylor raced 82 yards for the Wolves’ first score of the season. Braxton Doak’s PAT cut the deficit to 20-7.

Mountain View answered back before halftime, with Platts delivering a soft-touch throw to Kolby Roitz for a 14-yard touchdown just seconds before the break, sending the Buffalos into the locker room up 26-7.

The second half opened with a strong Roitz return, and he later finished the drive with a short rushing score to make it 33-7. After another Buffalo touchdown run extended the lead to 40-7, Green River’s offense found a spark. Hintz broke loose for a 31-yard rushing touchdown, and after a Mountain View fumble, sophomore quarterback Oliver Wisniewski—pressed into action when Hintz left with an injury—found Taylor in the back corner of the end zone. That score made it 40-21 late in the third.

The Wolves would get no closer, as the Buffalos added one more touchdown in the fourth to seal the 46-21 final.

Taylor was named TRN Media’s Offensive Player of the Game after hauling in two touchdowns—one from each quarterback—and surpassing 100 receiving yards. Steen earned Defensive Player of the Game honors for his interception and solid coverage throughout the night.

Green River (0-1) will travel to Lander next week.