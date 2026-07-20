Teacher, Coach, Mentor: Cassity Says Goodbye After 38 Years

GREEN RIVER — Tim Cassity spent nearly four decades shaping the lives of Green River students, not only in the classroom, but on the field, the court, and in the woodshop.

After 38 years with Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and 39 years in education overall, Cassity retired from Green River High School, leaving behind a legacy as a teacher, coach and mentor to generations of Wolves.

His journey into education wasn’t always part of the plan. Cassity said he originally wanted to coach and eventually realized teaching would allow him to do exactly that. Influenced by Stephen Timothy, who was his high school woodshop teacher, and others who encouraged him to work with young people, he changed his college major and found his calling.

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After student teaching in Green River and spending one year teaching on the Navajo reservation in Crownpoint, New Mexico, Cassity returned to Green River to teach at Lincoln Middle School for six years before moving to the high school, where he would spend the remainder of his career.

“I knew that Green River was the best place to teach as I had heard that in college and I knew I was lucky to be here,” Cassity said. “It sure grew on us fast and I never really wanted to go anywhere else because of the great schools for my kids and it was the perfect place to raise a family.”

Throughout his career, Cassity taught woodworking and Career and Technical Education courses, helping students do much more than build projects. He emphasized work ethic, responsibility and the skills necessary to succeed after graduation.

“We talk a lot about the seven traits of work ethic and becoming someone that can get and keep a job,” Cassity said. “Your work ethic shows up pretty quick in a CTE class and you find out who knows how to work and who doesn’t.”

Watching students plan and build projects from scratch became one of the most rewarding parts of his job. One of his favorite annual traditions was the Art and Industrial Arts Fair, where students showcased their work to family members.

“That is when I get to see the surprise on their parents’ faces when they see the outstanding pieces of furniture that their kids make,” he said. “Some are shocked and they are so proud of their kids and that’s what makes me come back year after year.”

While Cassity’s impact in the classroom was significant, many students also knew him as Coach Cassity.

Over the years, he coached football for 36 years, basketball for 37 years, track and field for 38 years and even spent one season coaching golf. Whether coaching varsity or working with younger athletes, he remained committed to helping student-athletes grow both as competitors and as people.

“I love the competition, the preparation and watching young people compete and learn to work hard and get better,” Cassity said. “Watching them grow and learn those things that will help them in their lives is the best and watching them turn into great young men and women. That’s what keeps a coach coaching.”

His involvement extended into SkillsUSA, where Green River students found success at both the state and national levels. Cassity said the organization provides students with valuable leadership and technical skills while connecting them with career opportunities.

Among his proudest accomplishments through SkillsUSA was coaching Cole Murray to back-to-back state championships in cabinetmaking in 2020 and 2021. Murray also placed third nationally in 2020.

“For me personally, I had Cole Murray win two state championships in 2020 and 2021 in Cabinetmaking and he placed third in the nation in 2020, which was the highlight for me personally,” Cassity said. “He was an outstanding cabinetmaker and a great woodworker and a better human.”

Cassity was nominated twice for Teacher of the Year during his career, an honor he said meant a great deal to him, though he noted he never won the award.

Perhaps more meaningful than any award, however, has been hearing from former students years later.

“When you see your former quarterback from 20 years ago who you went to battle with or a past student at the gas station or grocery store that you didn’t think liked you that much and they remember you and thank you for believing in them and express how much you mean to them,” he said. “That really is the best pay ever and reminds you why you went into teaching. There is nothing better than that.”

When asked if he could relive one day from his career, Cassity didn’t hesitate.

Nov. 6, 2004.

As Green River’s offensive coordinator, he helped guide the Wolves to an undefeated football season and a 20-0 victory over Casper Natrona County in the Class 4A state championship game.

“Going undefeated and winning the state championship 20-0 over Casper Natrona in Casper when half or more of the city of Green River was there is one day I could do over and over,” Cassity said. “The welcome home and the party in the gym was amazing and one of my favorite days.”

Retirement comes with mixed emotions for Cassity, who admits stepping away from a profession he still loves has been difficult.

“Well it’s hard to stop doing something you still love doing and when you have grateful and amazing students you are leaving behind,” Cassity said. “The gratitude they showed me this year and the notes and thank-you letters are something I will never forget. It makes it very very hard to stop. I still don’t feel old enough to retire and probably still act like a teenager but I always said when the students get bad and I don’t like them I’m done. Well they just keep getting better and better and they are the best. I have had and still have some of the best teenagers anyone could ask for to teach but I can’t go forever so I figured I would stop while I can almost keep up with them. Very hard to stop as it is the best job in the world!”

Retirement will give him more time to spend with his wife, Karen, and their children Brooke, Cody, Casey, and Cory, as well as opportunities to golf, hunt, fish and travel. Scotland, Ireland, Florida, California and perhaps even the Bahamas are on his travel list.

Cassity also isn’t ruling out a return to Green River High School from time to time. He plans to continue coaching track and field and golf and may even substitute teach in the woodshop if needed.

For his former students, his final message remains true to the lessons he spent decades teaching.

“Hope you’re wearing your seatbelts and your safety glasses and being safe!” he said. “And I’m not sorry for the long lectures on safety and seatbelts!”

Even in retirement, Cassity’s advice for the next generation of teachers reflects the same philosophy that guided his own career.

“Show up early to work and be prepared,” he said. “Also don’t forget what it was like to be in high school so you can understand why they are like they are. You can still have high standards and good discipline and still relate to them.”

Looking back on his career, Cassity is quick to credit the people who helped shape him as an educator. He said supervising teachers Glen McLean and Bob Clevenger taught him everything about teaching during his time at Green River High School in 1987, while his first principal at Lincoln Middle School, John Grenevitch, played a significant role in helping him become a better teacher. He also thanked the many Career and Technical Education teachers and principals he worked alongside throughout his career.

Above all, Cassity said he is grateful for the support of his family.

“Most importantly my wonderful wife Karen and kids Brooke, Cody, Casey and Cory who put up with my crazy life of teaching and coaching and for always coming to my games and supporting me and understanding when I was gone,” he said.

After nearly four decades in Green River, Tim Cassity leaves behind more than state championships, woodworking projects and years spent coaching. He leaves behind generations of students and athletes who learned lessons about hard work, preparation, safety and character from a teacher who never forgot what it was like to be a teenager. His impact on Green River High School will continue long after he walks out of the woodshop for the final time.