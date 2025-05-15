Teacher of the Year Finalists in SCSD No. 2

top Six Teacher of the Year Nominees Top row left to right: Andy Trumble, Mary Kelsch, and Tim Cassity Bottom row left to right: Bridgette Nielsen, Joy Johnson-Kennah, and Kylee Lewis

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater county School District No. 2 has six nominee finalists for the Teacher of the Year award.

The six nominees have a collective service of over 392 years in education and were selected out of 25 nominees. The winner will be recognized at the Jun 11 Board of Trustees meeting and their application will then advance to the Wyoming Teacher of the Year competition, where the state winner will be announced in early fall. The six nominees include Andy Trumble, Bridgette Nielsen, Mary Kelsch, Joy Johnson-Kennah, Tim Cassity, and Kylee Lewis.

Trumble has impacted students for 32 years and fosters a nurturing environment where students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally through personalized attention and inspiring teaching. He dedicates his time to teaching and the community by promoting positive climates and activities such as mountain biking and trail maintenance. He works at Expedition Academy and teaches math and mountain biking.

Nielsen has an engaging and heartfelt teaching style with an infectious enthusiasm that brightens the school. She always seeks opportunities to build students’ self-esteem and organizes trips to Washington D.C. to broaden her students’ horizons. Nielsen’s commitment to making learning fun and meaningful exemplifies going the extra mile for her students. She teaches Social Studies at Green River High School.

Kelsch embodies the district’s commitment to employee growth. She started out as an aide and advanced to a teaching position through the Support Staff Teaching Policy. She is a vital link and effectively communicates district information to the McKinnon community. For her students, she creates engaging and stimulating activities while providing positive reinforcement for her students. Kelsch engages students from all grade levels and works at McKinnon Elementary School.

Johnson-Kennah has devoted 40 years to providing exceptional special education classes at Green River High School. She graduated from the University of Wyoming and has her roots in ranching, making her dedication to quality instruction unwavering. Johnson-Kennah has taught in Lander and Green River, championing special education and has also served as a leader within her department.

Cassity has been with Green River High School for 34 years, currently teaching industrial arts, and consistently offers encouragement and unwavering support to his students. He is known as trustworthy and imparts valuable life lessons alongside his curriculum. Outside of his classroom, he has an extensive coaching career, leads Skills USA, and mentors students in basketball, track, and football. His commitment and multifaceted involvement have impacted students throughout his tenure.

Lewis teaches kindergarten at Harrison Elementary School and creates an engaging and supportive learning environment for her students. She teaches appropriate behaviors in an age-appropriate manner and is a dedicated team player with a positive influence. She inspires colleagues and generously shares her innovative teaching ideas school-wide.