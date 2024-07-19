Team Wyoming Dominating Team Roping in 2nd Go Round

ROCK SPRINGS – The National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) continues to dwindle down to the wire with the Wyoming team dominating the team roping event for the second go-round. There are four separate groups for Team Wyoming in the top ten claiming, first, third, sixth, and 10th place.

In total team points, the Wyoming Girls are in second place while Team Wyoming is 3rd overall.

For the local Sweetwater County kids, Jacob Cook is still awaiting his run for the second go-round. Morgan Watts is in 23rd place this go-round with a time of 8.1 in goat tying. This paired with her 10th place finish in the first go sets her up as a top contender in her event. For Connor Weese, he is currently in 41st place in the second go of steer wrestling but his 4.51 time in the first go is still second-best overall.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Below you can find all the Wyoming Contestants in the top 10 for their events as well as the top 10 for all events below that.

Wyoming Contestants in the Top 10 for the Second Go-Round

Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., Barrel Racing, 5th, 17.233

Tuker Carricato, Saratoga, Wyo., Bareback Riding, 1st, 82

Caitlin Moore, Wright, Wyo., Pole Bending, 3rd, 20.174

Brody Wheeler, Aladdin, Wyo., Steer Wrestling, 5th, 5.12

Trysten Scheer, Lusk, Wyo., Steer Wrestling, 6th, 5.15

Raine Scheer, Lance Creek, Wyo. and Cache Holbrook, Burns, Colo., Team Roping, 1st, 5.4

Evan Kallas, Casper, Wyo. and Kashlynne Drake, Casper, Wyo., Team Roping, 3rd, 5.79

Tucker Johnson, Cheyenne, Wyo. and Hailey Ellis, Cheyenne, Wyo., Team Roping, 6th, 6.48

JT Morris, Rozet, Wyo. and Cagney Stewart, Bowman, N.D., Team Roping, 10th, Score: 6.78

Dalton Massey, Gillette, Wyo., Tie Down Roping, 4th, 9.74

Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette, Wyo., Girls Cutting, 4th, 146.5

Barrel Racing

(UT) Morgan Beckstrom, Spanish Fork, Utah, 16.943 (NV) Brynn Barto, Winnemucca, Nev., 16.975 (UT) Josey Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 17.12 (TX) Devin Young, Rosanky, Texas, 17.157 (WY) Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., 17.233 (LA) Rylee Jo Maryman, St. Francisville, La., 17.271 (MN) Kayla Peters, Adrian, Minn., 17.285 (NE) Hailey Witte, Crookston, Neb., 17.294 (NE) Tyley Sears, Valentine, Neb., 17.297 (AU) Brandy Durbidge, Cushnie, Queensland, Aus., 17.353

Bareback Riding

(WY) Tuker Carricato, Saratoga, Wyo., 82 (TX) Kash Loyd, Cleburne, Texas, 80.5 (OR) Brody Dent, Bend, Ore., 74 (MT) Azzy Lara, Columbia Falls, Mont., 74 (AZ) Braylon Johnson, Prescott, Ariz., 73 (CA) Cody Hill, Jr., Dobbins, Calif., 70 (OR) Jenner Cole, Molalla, Ore., 67 (CO) Tucker Jacobson, Pagosa Springs, Colo., 67 (TN) Owen Prince, Humboldt, Tenn., 67 (AB) Clay Greenslade, Rocky View County, Alberta, Can., 67

Boys Cutting

(AR) Cooper Yarbro, Oxly, Mo., 148 (CO) Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 146 (TX) Payden Rust, Gordon, Texas, 145 (IA) Cort Jones, Allerton, Iowa, 144 (AB) Joel Evans, High River, Alberta, Can., 144 (NM) Tate White, Edgewood, N.M., 143 (NM) Chris Carson, Roswell, N.M., 143 (OR) Ty Duarte, Beatty, Ore., 142 (UT) Wyatt Christensen, West Point, Utah, 142 (ID) Jett Brower, St. Anthony, Idaho, 141 (AZ) River Parsons, Marana, Ariz., 141

Breakaway Roping

(WI) Raelynn Johnson, Brodhead, Wis., 2.18 (UT) Sage Webster, Kamas, Utah, 2.27 (KS) Baylee Barker, Atlanta, Kan., 2.28 (MN) Ella Olson, New Richmond, Wis., 2.58 (SD) Kelsi Costello, Newell, S.D., 2.68 (IN) Savannah Russell, Heltonville, Ind., 2.7 (TN) Avery Wilburn, Red Banks, Miss., 2.94 (LA) Aubrey Habbit, Youngsville, La., 2.99 (OR) Addison Klementis, Molalla, Ore., 3.12 (NE) Jaycee Lambert, Harrison, Neb., 3.14

Bull Riding

(UT) Dalton Allred, Cleveland, Utah, 78.5 (MO) Wyatt Black, Carthage, Mo., 78 (MI) Trace Scarlavai, White Cloud, Mich., 78 (NC) Elijah Jennings, Cleveland, S.C., 76.5 (AB) Hayden Mulvey, Brooks, Alberta, Can., 75 (TX) Jack Mitchell, Weatherford, Texas, 69 (KS) Jace Hensley, Paola, Kan., 68 (TX) John Crimber, Sunset, Texas, 63 (LA) Trey Carroll, DeRidder, La., 62.5 (ID) Brody Westergard, Arco, Idaho, 61

Girls Cutting

(TX) Mattie Coberly, Hereford, Texas, 150 (TN) Lily Erwin, Lady Lake, Fla., 150 (TX) Haylee King, Cisco, Texas, 148 (WY) Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette, Wyo., 146.5 (AU) Imogen Randell, Lurg, , 146 (CA) Betty Branquinho, Oakdale, Calif., 145 (TX) Preslie Green, Perrin, Texas, 145 (UT) Baylee Denton, Sterling, Utah, 145 (MO) Anna Martin, Steelville, Mo., 145 (ID) Torrey Glaser, Elko, Nev., 144.5

Goat Tying

(NM) Wacey Trujillo, Los Alamos, N.M., 6.89 (ID) Hailey Gibbs, Riverside, Utah, 7.13 (TX) Sadie Patterson, Hockley, Texas, 7.25 (WA) Kylie Stewart, Royal City, Wash., 7.29 (AZ) Bailey Girvin, Flagstaff, Ariz., 7.43 (CO) Brooke Bruner, Parker, Colo., 7.51 (CA) Kendra Deskovick, Ramona, Calif., 7.64 (MT) Sally Robb, Bozeman, Mont., 7.65 (IA) Augusta Warren, Ottumwa, Iowa, 7.69 (UT) Ellie Thompson, Kamas, Utah, 7.69

Pole Bending

(AB) Kasha Borsy, High River, Alberta, Can., 19.909 (KS) Madison Scott, Quenemo, Kan., 20.169 (WY) Caitlin Moore, Wright, Wyo., 20.174 (IN) Rhylan Morgan, Muncie, Ind., 20.208 (OK) Kaden Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 20.371 (WI) Raelynn Johnson, Brodhead, Wis., 20.372 (ND) Kinley Follman, Towner, N.D., 20.446 (AZ) Oodessa Barlow, Rock Point, Ariz., 20.475 (TX) Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 20.491 (SD) Piper Cordes, Wall, S.D., 20.494

Reined Cow Horse

(CO) Landri Lisac, Pueblo, Colo., 297.5 (AB) Tyree Swales, Millarville, Alberta, Can., 295 (ID) Sloan McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 293 (TX) Klare Segura, Schulenburg, Texas, 292.5 (MT) Walker Story, Martinsdale, Mont., 292.5 (TX) Quincy Probst, Wallsburg, Utah, 292 (NV) Marinna Mori, Tuscarora, Nev., 292 (OR) Ty Duarte, Beatty, Ore., 291.5 (HI) Emily Coflin, Pukalani, Hawaii, 291 (AZ) Ruby Robbins, Brawley, Calif., 291

Saddle Bronc

(OR) Shane Scott, Molalla, Ore., 82 (TX) Cooper Lane, Keller, Texas, 77 (MI) Treg Huver, Nashville, Mich., 75.5 (MT) Caiden Gray, Miles City, Mont., 74 (NC) Connor Brumley, Mocksville, N.C., 73 (CO) Colt Lewis, Pagosa Springs, Colo., 72 (WA) KDyn Cooper, Prosser, Wash., 71 (NC) Colt Bass, Statesville, N.C., 71 (SD) Toarin Humble, Belle Fourche, S.D., 70 (IA) Jett Williams, Clarinda, Iowa, 69.5

Steer Wrestling

(WA) Reece Kane, Wilson Creek, Wash., 4.89 (WI) Walker Goffard, Berlin, Wis., 4.89 (UT) Tad Williams, Wanship, Utah, 4.92 (NV) Hagen Buckmaster, Battle Mountain, Nev., 5.04 (WY) Brody Wheeler, Aladdin, Wyo., 5.12 (WY) Trysten Scheer, Lusk, Wyo., 5.15 (NE) Brandt Priest, Cody, Neb., 5.29 (MT) Kash Woodward, Miles City, Mont., 5.34 (ID) Wally Jacobson, Clifton, Idaho, 5.52 (TX) Krew Metcalf, Whitehouse, Texas, 5.55

Team Roping

(WY) Raine Scheer, Lance Creek, Wyo. and Cache Holbrook, Burns, Colo., 5.4 (TX) Brylee Sanderson, Bandera, Texas and Levi Robinson, Texas City, Texas, 5.44 (WY) Evan Kallas, Casper, Wyo. and Kashlynne Drake, Casper, Wyo., 5.79 (OK) Judd Goodson, Idabel, Okla. and Rylie Powell, Mcalester, Okla., 6.12 (NM) Quint Walters, Las Cruces, N.M. and Wesley Hayes, Cliff, N.M., 6.33 (WY) Tucker Johnson, Cheyenne, Wyo. and Hailey Ellis, Cheyenne, Wyo., 6.48 (OK) Kreed King, Oklahoma City, Okla. and Austin Rogers, Hennessey, Okla., 6.51 (UT) Sage Webster, Kamas, Utah and Harley Ward, Payson, Utah, 6.53 (KS) Ryan Armstrong, Rogersville, Mo. and Myka Dickinson, Rogersville, Mo., 6.62 (WY) JT Morris, Rozet, Wyo. and Cagney Stewart, Bowman, N.D., 6.78

Tie Down Roping