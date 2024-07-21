Team Wyoming Finished 3rd Overall at NHSFR

ROCK SPRINGS – The final round of the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) wrapped up this weekend and team Wyoming finished as a top-three state.

The Girls for Team Wyoming came in second only 30 points behind Texas with a final score of 3,065. For the boys, they were 21st with 1,055 points but this was good enough to help Wyoming secure third overall with a combined score of 4,120, behind only Texas (6,087.50) and Utah(4,812.50).

Team Wyoming’s Caitlin Moore, and Hadley Thompson finished in the top five for All-Around Cowgirl with Moore coming in third with 590 points and Tompson coming in fourth with 560.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Twelve contestants from Wyoming finished in the top 20 for their event. This includes Eden’s Morgan Watts who came in 19th in Goat Tying. For the other Sweetwater County contestants, Jacob Cook from Green River made the final go and finished 21st overall in Bareback Riding. For Farson’s Connor Weese, he had the third-best time overall for Steer Wrestling but he finished 43rd overall.

Below you can find a list of the Wyoming contestants who finished in the top 20 and then a list of the top 10 performers for all the rodeo events. For more results, click here.

Wyoming Contestants in the Top 20

Abagail Olson , Sheridan, Wyo., Barrel Racing, 2nd, 51.672

, Sheridan, Wyo., Barrel Racing, 2nd, 51.672 Keyton Hayden , Gillette, Wyo., Boys Cutting, 16th, 425.5

, Gillette, Wyo., Boys Cutting, 16th, 425.5 Hadley Thompson , Yoder, Wyo., Breakaway Roping, 2nd, 8.25 / Goat Tying, 2nd, 22.05

, Yoder, Wyo., Breakaway Roping, 2nd, 8.25 / Goat Tying, 2nd, 22.05 Morgan Watts , Eden, Wyo., Goat Tying, 19th, 15.67

, Eden, Wyo., Goat Tying, 19th, 15.67 Abby Millburg , Gillette, Wyo., Pole Bending, 17th, 67.103

, Gillette, Wyo., Pole Bending, 17th, 67.103 Caitlin Moore , Wright, Wyo., Pole Bending, 19th, 76.071

, Wright, Wyo., Pole Bending, 19th, 76.071 Adeline Norstegaard , Gillette, Wyo., Girls Cutting, 14th, 427

, Gillette, Wyo., Girls Cutting, 14th, 427 Karly Peterson, Buffalo, Wyo., Girls Cutting, 19th, 287

Buffalo, Wyo., Girls Cutting, 19th, 287 Colson Myers , Buffalo, Wyo., Steer Wrestling, 7th, 19.42

, Buffalo, Wyo., Steer Wrestling, 7th, 19.42 Trenton Sheehan , Rozet, Wyo., Steer Wrestling, 14th, 23.68

, Rozet, Wyo., Steer Wrestling, 14th, 23.68 Case Kerr , Afton, Wyo., Ryder Kerr , Afton, Wyo., Team Roping, 6th, 27.04 (NHSRA Listed them as Idaho Contestants)

, Afton, Wyo., , Afton, Wyo., Team Roping, 6th, 27.04 (NHSRA Listed them as Idaho Contestants) Bricen Baktamarian, Cheyenne, Wyo. Trap Shooting, 2nd, 99

Top Ten Results by Event

Barrel Racing

Morgan Beckstrom, Spanish Fork, Utah, 51.452 Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., 51.672 Brynn Barto, Winnemucca, Nev., 51.723 Rylee Jo Maryman, St. Francisville, La., 51.881 Kally Sorenson, Watford City, N.D., 51.911 Brandy Durbidge, Cushnie, Queensland, Aus., 52.224 Emma Garijo, Winnemucca, Nev., 52.328 Rhyan Brough, Stephenville, Texas, 52.478 Olivia Harland, Buffalo, Okla., 52.489 Hailey Witte, Crookston, Neb., 52.541

Bareback Riding

Kash Loyd, Cleburne, Texas, 231.5 Sean Mahoney, Bend, Ore., 227.5 Quaide Skjonsberg, Bluffton, Alberta, Can., 225.5 Collin Roland, Childersburg, Ala., 224.5 Carson Hildre, Velva, N.D., 218.5 Brody Dent, Bend, Ore., 216.5 Blayn Hughston, McBain, Mich., 213 Azzy Lara, Columbia Falls, Mont., 211 Braylon Johnson, Prescott, Ariz., 209 Koltdyn Heath, Minden, Neb., 208

Boys Cutting

Cody Gann, Leighton, Ala., 452 Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 444.5 Drew Sherrerd, Wayne, Okla., 442 Ruff Graham, Merkel, Texas, 439.5 Cooper Yarbro, Oxly, Mo., 438 Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 436 Carson Hale, Grantsville, Utah, 434 Kaxton Kolb, Cherokee, Okla., 433.5 Rope Roghair, Isabel, S.D., 433.5 Rance Jordan, Parma, Idaho, 432

Breakaway Roping

Baylee Barker, Atlanta, Kan., 8.19 Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 8.25 Addison Kinser, Capitan, N.M., 9.19 Addison Klementis, Molalla, Ore., 9.31 Arina Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 9.32 Macie-Rae Warken, Coronach, Saskatchewan, Can., 9.49 Grace Dubois, Church Point, La., 10.04 Bleu Hall, Okmulgee, Okla., 10.26 Macklynn Greenhalgh, Delta, Colo., 11.14 Dallas Jo Keenan, San Tan Valley, Ariz., 18.78

Bull Riding

Jack Mitchell, Weatherford, Texas, 230.5 John Crimber, Sunset, Texas, 229.5 Macoy Attebury, Springville, Calif., 164.5 Clay Guiton, Cherryville, N.C., 163.5 Lane Leeper, Leon, Iowa, 154.5 Dalton Allred, Cleveland, Utah, 151.5 Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne, Wyo., 147 Luke Simon, Rayne, La., 145.5 Ethan Winckler, Winnie, Texas, 145.5 Jace Hensley, Paola, Kan., 142

Girls Cutting

Lily Erwin, Lady Lake, Fla., 451 Preslie Green, Perrin, Texas, 443 Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 441.5 Anna Martin, Steelville, Mo., 439 Mattie Coberly, Hereford, Texas, 438 Alexis Bylo, Leslie, Mo., 437.5 Audrey Tree, Payson, Utah, 437.5 Haylee King, Cisco, Texas, 437 Halle Bergen, Eagle Point, Ore., 436.5 Brooke Forre, Newman Grove, Neb., 434

Goat Tying

Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 21.05 Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 22.05 Hailey Gibbs, Riverside, Utah, 22.35 Brooke Bruner, Parker, Colo., 22.52 Faith Lundberg, Nanton, Alberta, Can., 22.71 Laney Hoier, Herman, Neb., 23.18 Addyson Derr, Paola, Kan., 23.43 Ellie Thompson, Kamas, Utah, 23.99 Maklee Woolstenhulme, Oakley, Utah, 24.26 Allie Calcote, Sugartown, La., 25.66

Pole Bending

Zoey Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., 59.02 Rhylan Morgan, Muncie, Ind., 60.732 Kaden Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 61.13 Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 61.204 Kinley Follman, Towner, N.D., 61.51 Tyra Kmita, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Can., 61.529 Cassidy Evans, Fort Supply, Okla., 61.65 Mia Janosky, Bleiblerville, Texas, 61.691 Katie Branham, Scottsville, Ky., 62.032 Morgan McGuire, Pateros, Wash., 62.442

Reined Cow Horse

Landri Lisac, Pueblo, Colo., 885 Marinna Mori, Tuscarora, Nev., 882.5 Sierra Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 875.5 Quincy Probst, Wallsburg, Utah, 872.5 Ruby Robbins, Brawley, Calif., 870 Betty Branquinho, Oakdale, Calif., 870 Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 868 Natalie Mori, Paradise Valley, Nev., 866.5 Whitley Hughes, Beaver, Utah, 866 Sloan McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 865.5

Saddle Bronc

Shane Scott, Molalla, Ore., 236.5 Trygg Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 226 Jett Williams, Clarinda, Iowa, 224.5 Wyatt LaVergne, Sulphur, La., 218.5 Holden Atkinson, Black Diamond, Alberta, Can., 218 Treg Huver, Nashville, Mich., 217.5 Lane Leeper, Leon, Iowa, 215.5 Jase Stout, Decatur, Texas, 209.5 Spur Montag, Aliquippa, Pa., 207.5 KDyn Cooper, Prosser, Wash., 204

Steer Wrestling

Walker Goffard, Berlin, Wis., 14.73 Cache Montgomery, La Pine, Ore., 16.13 Carson Cooksley, Valentine, Neb., 17.39 Hadly Erickson, Almont, N.D., 17.9 Kade Odens, Scotland, S.D., 18.3 Casen Pridemore, Salida, Colo., 19.32 Colson Myers, Buffalo, Wyo., 19.42 Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg, Neb., 19.61 Quinn Moon, Creighton, S.D., 21.7 Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 21.8

Team Roping

Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., Denton Dunning, Surprise, Ariz., 18.66 Jace Jepson, Las Vegas, Nev., Kade McKnight, Fernley, Nev., 21.95 Blake VanStavern, Lincoln, Calif., Noah Williams, Schurz, Nev., 22.85 Sanders McElroy, Mountain View, Ark., Scout McElroy, Mountain View, Ark., 23.82 Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, S.D., Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche, S.D., 25 Case Kerr, Afton, Wyo., Ryder Kerr, Afton, Wyo., 27.04 McCoy Munteanu, Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan, Can., Kelson McCuaig, Bengough, Saskatchewan, Can., 27.07 Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, S.D., Brayden Wood, Madison, S.D., 29.36 Breck Riley, Lovelock, Nev., Owen Bell, Winnemucca, Nev., 31.34 Jaden Bourgeault, Lapine, Ore., Tru Gertler, Powell Butte, Ore., 31.58

Tie-Down Roping