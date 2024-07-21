Team Wyoming Finished 3rd Overall at NHSFR

ROCK SPRINGS – The final round of the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) wrapped up this weekend and team Wyoming finished as a top-three state.
The Girls for Team Wyoming came in second only 30 points behind Texas with a final score of 3,065. For the boys, they were 21st with 1,055 points but this was good enough to help Wyoming secure third overall with a combined score of 4,120, behind only Texas (6,087.50) and Utah(4,812.50).
Team Wyoming’s Caitlin Moore, and Hadley Thompson finished in the top five for All-Around Cowgirl with Moore coming in third with 590 points and Tompson coming in fourth with 560.
Twelve contestants from Wyoming finished in the top 20 for their event. This includes Eden’s Morgan Watts who came in 19th in Goat Tying. For the other Sweetwater County contestants, Jacob Cook from Green River made the final go and finished 21st overall in Bareback Riding. For Farson’s Connor Weese, he had the third-best time overall for Steer Wrestling but he finished 43rd overall.
Below you can find a list of the Wyoming contestants who finished in the top 20 and then a list of the top 10 performers for all the rodeo events. For more results, click here.
Wyoming Contestants in the Top 20
- Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., Barrel Racing, 2nd, 51.672
- Keyton Hayden, Gillette, Wyo., Boys Cutting, 16th, 425.5
- Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., Breakaway Roping, 2nd, 8.25 / Goat Tying, 2nd, 22.05
- Morgan Watts, Eden, Wyo., Goat Tying, 19th, 15.67
- Abby Millburg, Gillette, Wyo., Pole Bending, 17th, 67.103
- Caitlin Moore, Wright, Wyo., Pole Bending, 19th, 76.071
- Adeline Norstegaard, Gillette, Wyo., Girls Cutting, 14th, 427
- Karly Peterson, Buffalo, Wyo., Girls Cutting, 19th, 287
- Colson Myers, Buffalo, Wyo., Steer Wrestling, 7th, 19.42
- Trenton Sheehan, Rozet, Wyo., Steer Wrestling, 14th, 23.68
- Case Kerr, Afton, Wyo., Ryder Kerr, Afton, Wyo., Team Roping, 6th, 27.04 (NHSRA Listed them as Idaho Contestants)
- Bricen Baktamarian, Cheyenne, Wyo. Trap Shooting, 2nd, 99
Top Ten Results by Event
Barrel Racing
- Morgan Beckstrom, Spanish Fork, Utah, 51.452
- Abagail Olson, Sheridan, Wyo., 51.672
- Brynn Barto, Winnemucca, Nev., 51.723
- Rylee Jo Maryman, St. Francisville, La., 51.881
- Kally Sorenson, Watford City, N.D., 51.911
- Brandy Durbidge, Cushnie, Queensland, Aus., 52.224
- Emma Garijo, Winnemucca, Nev., 52.328
- Rhyan Brough, Stephenville, Texas, 52.478
- Olivia Harland, Buffalo, Okla., 52.489
- Hailey Witte, Crookston, Neb., 52.541
Bareback Riding
- Kash Loyd, Cleburne, Texas, 231.5
- Sean Mahoney, Bend, Ore., 227.5
- Quaide Skjonsberg, Bluffton, Alberta, Can., 225.5
- Collin Roland, Childersburg, Ala., 224.5
- Carson Hildre, Velva, N.D., 218.5
- Brody Dent, Bend, Ore., 216.5
- Blayn Hughston, McBain, Mich., 213
- Azzy Lara, Columbia Falls, Mont., 211
- Braylon Johnson, Prescott, Ariz., 209
- Koltdyn Heath, Minden, Neb., 208
Boys Cutting
- Cody Gann, Leighton, Ala., 452
- Luke Haskell, Payson, Utah, 444.5
- Drew Sherrerd, Wayne, Okla., 442
- Ruff Graham, Merkel, Texas, 439.5
- Cooper Yarbro, Oxly, Mo., 438
- Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 436
- Carson Hale, Grantsville, Utah, 434
- Kaxton Kolb, Cherokee, Okla., 433.5
- Rope Roghair, Isabel, S.D., 433.5
- Rance Jordan, Parma, Idaho, 432
Breakaway Roping
- Baylee Barker, Atlanta, Kan., 8.19
- Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 8.25
- Addison Kinser, Capitan, N.M., 9.19
- Addison Klementis, Molalla, Ore., 9.31
- Arina Haugen, Sturgis, S.D., 9.32
- Macie-Rae Warken, Coronach, Saskatchewan, Can., 9.49
- Grace Dubois, Church Point, La., 10.04
- Bleu Hall, Okmulgee, Okla., 10.26
- Macklynn Greenhalgh, Delta, Colo., 11.14
- Dallas Jo Keenan, San Tan Valley, Ariz., 18.78
Bull Riding
- Jack Mitchell, Weatherford, Texas, 230.5
- John Crimber, Sunset, Texas, 229.5
- Macoy Attebury, Springville, Calif., 164.5
- Clay Guiton, Cherryville, N.C., 163.5
- Lane Leeper, Leon, Iowa, 154.5
- Dalton Allred, Cleveland, Utah, 151.5
- Brenson Bartlett, Cheyenne, Wyo., 147
- Luke Simon, Rayne, La., 145.5
- Ethan Winckler, Winnie, Texas, 145.5
- Jace Hensley, Paola, Kan., 142
Girls Cutting
- Lily Erwin, Lady Lake, Fla., 451
- Preslie Green, Perrin, Texas, 443
- Makenzie Cowan, Ardmore, Okla., 441.5
- Anna Martin, Steelville, Mo., 439
- Mattie Coberly, Hereford, Texas, 438
- Alexis Bylo, Leslie, Mo., 437.5
- Audrey Tree, Payson, Utah, 437.5
- Haylee King, Cisco, Texas, 437
- Halle Bergen, Eagle Point, Ore., 436.5
- Brooke Forre, Newman Grove, Neb., 434
Goat Tying
- Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 21.05
- Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 22.05
- Hailey Gibbs, Riverside, Utah, 22.35
- Brooke Bruner, Parker, Colo., 22.52
- Faith Lundberg, Nanton, Alberta, Can., 22.71
- Laney Hoier, Herman, Neb., 23.18
- Addyson Derr, Paola, Kan., 23.43
- Ellie Thompson, Kamas, Utah, 23.99
- Maklee Woolstenhulme, Oakley, Utah, 24.26
- Allie Calcote, Sugartown, La., 25.66
Pole Bending
- Zoey Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., 59.02
- Rhylan Morgan, Muncie, Ind., 60.732
- Kaden Burger, Pauls Valley, Okla., 61.13
- Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 61.204
- Kinley Follman, Towner, N.D., 61.51
- Tyra Kmita, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Can., 61.529
- Cassidy Evans, Fort Supply, Okla., 61.65
- Mia Janosky, Bleiblerville, Texas, 61.691
- Katie Branham, Scottsville, Ky., 62.032
- Morgan McGuire, Pateros, Wash., 62.442
Reined Cow Horse
- Landri Lisac, Pueblo, Colo., 885
- Marinna Mori, Tuscarora, Nev., 882.5
- Sierra Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 875.5
- Quincy Probst, Wallsburg, Utah, 872.5
- Ruby Robbins, Brawley, Calif., 870
- Betty Branquinho, Oakdale, Calif., 870
- Parker Ralston, Collbran, Colo., 868
- Natalie Mori, Paradise Valley, Nev., 866.5
- Whitley Hughes, Beaver, Utah, 866
- Sloan McFarlane, Wilder, Idaho, 865.5
Saddle Bronc
- Shane Scott, Molalla, Ore., 236.5
- Trygg Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 226
- Jett Williams, Clarinda, Iowa, 224.5
- Wyatt LaVergne, Sulphur, La., 218.5
- Holden Atkinson, Black Diamond, Alberta, Can., 218
- Treg Huver, Nashville, Mich., 217.5
- Lane Leeper, Leon, Iowa, 215.5
- Jase Stout, Decatur, Texas, 209.5
- Spur Montag, Aliquippa, Pa., 207.5
- KDyn Cooper, Prosser, Wash., 204
Steer Wrestling
- Walker Goffard, Berlin, Wis., 14.73
- Cache Montgomery, La Pine, Ore., 16.13
- Carson Cooksley, Valentine, Neb., 17.39
- Hadly Erickson, Almont, N.D., 17.9
- Kade Odens, Scotland, S.D., 18.3
- Casen Pridemore, Salida, Colo., 19.32
- Colson Myers, Buffalo, Wyo., 19.42
- Wyatt Reichenberg, Harrisburg, Neb., 19.61
- Quinn Moon, Creighton, S.D., 21.7
- Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 21.8
Team Roping
- Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., Denton Dunning, Surprise, Ariz., 18.66
- Jace Jepson, Las Vegas, Nev., Kade McKnight, Fernley, Nev., 21.95
- Blake VanStavern, Lincoln, Calif., Noah Williams, Schurz, Nev., 22.85
- Sanders McElroy, Mountain View, Ark., Scout McElroy, Mountain View, Ark., 23.82
- Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, S.D., Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche, S.D., 25
- Case Kerr, Afton, Wyo., Ryder Kerr, Afton, Wyo., 27.04
- McCoy Munteanu, Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan, Can., Kelson McCuaig, Bengough, Saskatchewan, Can., 27.07
- Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, S.D., Brayden Wood, Madison, S.D., 29.36
- Breck Riley, Lovelock, Nev., Owen Bell, Winnemucca, Nev., 31.34
- Jaden Bourgeault, Lapine, Ore., Tru Gertler, Powell Butte, Ore., 31.58
Tie-Down Roping
- Bryce Holz, Somerset, Wis., 29.33
- Holden Foust, Bayfield, Colo., 30.94
- Paden Reichert, Fort Worth, Texas, 31.52
- Blaine Lewis, Twin Bridges, Mont., 32.05
- Connor Acuna, Norco, Calif., 32.33
- Cooper Scott, Bennett, Colo., 33.79
- Konnor Yoder, The Dalles, Ore., 34.02
- Carter Reedy, Falls City, Neb., 34.4
- Carter Fowler, Olpe, Kan., 34.84
- Isaac Dall, Twin Falls, Idaho, 35.06