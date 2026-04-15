Tears Flow At Awards Ceremony

Winners of the 2026 Green River Chamber of Commerce Awards luncheon with members of the Chamber. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions of local volunteers, businesses and community members at its annual Awards Luncheon on April 15.

The event drew community members, business owners and city leaders to honor recipients across five award categories.

Lyneen Murphy received the Volunteer of the Year award for her decades of service to the Green River community, citing her work with the chamber’s Adopt a Tree program, Flags of Honor, Cleanup Day and Pond and Garden tour, which she has helped organize for 20 years. She is always ready to volunteer at the River Festival and the Holiday Business Showcase, where she has donned a red velvet dress to portray Mrs. Claus.

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“It’s pretty hard not to want to help,” Murphy said. “Amazing people, amazing events, just everything is so beautiful here.”

Green River High School’s National Honor Society took home the Organization of the Year award. The group, recognized for more than a decade of community service, spearheaded the development of the Green River Dog Park, which opened June 17, 2023, after a six-year effort. Students collaborated with city officials and engineers, raising $39,000 and securing a $50,000 contribution from community partners.

“Every group, big, small, I don’t think they’ve ever said no,” said NHS adviser Victoria Hemphill. “These kids put their extra time and personal time aside to give to the community.”

Earthwise Apothecary and Mercantile received the Pacer Award for its commitment to wellness, sustainability, blending the old ways with modern life and community connection in downtown Green River.

“We love Green River more than we can say,” said co-owner Debbie Serrano with a tearful voice. “We had an opportunity to put our business anywhere, and it was absolutely not a question. Green River is home and it will always be.”

GG’s Playland claimed the Breakthrough Business Award. The indoor playground was recognized for providing families a safe, community-centered space where children can develop socially and emotionally.

“My family literally helped me build this business, from the idea of what can we do for kids in Green River, to hanging walls and hanging things on the ceiling,” Susie Anastos said through tears. “This is for my brother.”

Stellar Coffee earned the Outstanding Business of the Year award. The business has contributed more than $65,000 back to the community since opening and was praised for its ongoing support of local nonprofits and fellow small businesses. The coffee shop was founded in memory of the owners’ daughter, Stella.

“The only reason we’ve been able to open this is because of the support we had after Stella died,” Sami Doak said, visibly emotional. “It’s an honor being able to have our daughter remembered daily and to be able to give back to the community.”

Gary Killpack received the Distinguished Citizen of the Year award. Killpack, who arrived in Green River in 1961, was recognized for nearly two decades of city council service, 18 years coaching little league, 15 years with the Booster Club and his role in establishing the Green River High School Hall of Fame and commissioning the bronze wolf sculptures outside the high school.

“I don’t know why they were drinking the day they put my name in,” Killpack said with a laugh. “I’m grateful for this award. I’m grateful to live in Green River.”

Killpack reflected on the town’s generosity after his father passed away in 1966, leaving his mother to support the family on 25 cents an hour.

“The community came around and helped her,” he said. “I gained a deep, deep love for the community and how much they supported my family and I knew this was a special place.”