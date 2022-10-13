Ted G. Kalivas (November 18, 1958 – October 10, 2022)

Ted G. Kalivas, 63, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Kalivas was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past two years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on November 18, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of George Kalivas and Georgia Camis Kalivas. Mr. Kalivas attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1977 graduate of Green River High School.

He married Theanna Haaland Reum in 1989 in Green River, Wyoming. They later divorced.

Mr. Kalivas worked for Redi Services for eight years as a Field Service person. Ill health forced his retirement in 2013. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson Quentin, friends and family, and riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his two brothers, James “Jim” Kalivas and wife Alice of Golden, Colorado; Thomas Kalivas of Green River, Wyoming; one sister Joy Walker and husband Howard of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one step-daughter, Heather Reum of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one step-grandson, Quentin Farmer; two uncles, George Camis and wife Pat of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tom Camis of Boise, Idaho; one aunt, Sharon Camis of Sheridan, Wyoming; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Georgia Kalivas, and one sister, Christine Kalivas.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at Ted’s request. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.