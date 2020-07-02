Ted L. Barney – R

Tell us a little about yourself.

Lifelong resident of Green River, WY.

United States Army Veteran where I served in the Intelligence Corp as a Strategic Debriefer in both Europe and Asia.

Active member of the Green River American Legion Post 28 where I continue to serve as the Post Chaplain and Service Officer.

Former Green River City Councilman.

Currently serve as the Chairperson or Board Member on various boards within Sweetwater County.

Twenty years of experience as an Investigator for the State of Wyoming where I deal with Wyoming Statutes on a daily basis.

Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with minors in History and Theology.

During the summers and time off from college to earn the money to fund my college education, I worked in the natural gas, coal production, power plant maintenance, trona surface operations, and construction industries in Sweetwater County.

While serving in the United States Army I became Department of Defense qualified in the Polish, Russian, Czech, Ukrainian, Serbo-Croatian, and Thai languages.

I was recognized as the highest producer of intelligence reports in Europe during the time period surrounding the Fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

I have children and grandchildren who live in Green River, Wyoming and I want to represent my friends, and neighbors to ensure that we all have a bright future.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

Economic diversification is the most important issue. I will address it by making minor changes to existing statutes to allow individual municipalities a greater say in the promotion of off road tourism opportunities. I will also work diligently to identify potential industrial growth and the location of those industries locally.

How can voters contact you?

My phone number is 307-871-3912.

